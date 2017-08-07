Tour of Britain: Top five ranked teams in world lined up to take part

Twenty teams have been confirmed for the 2017 race

The top five ranked teams in world cycling will all be taking part in this year's Tour of Britain.

Quick-Step Floors, Team Sky, BMC Racing, Movistar Team and Orica-Scott are among 10 UCI WorldTour teams who will be racing, organisers confirmed.

Britons Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas, European road race champion Alexander Kristoff and world time trial champion Tony Martin plan to race.

The Tour of Britain starts in Edinburgh on 3 September.

There are 20 teams in total taking part and a provisional list of all 120 riders will be released later in August.

"We are delighted with this year's line-up of teams and with riders of the calibre of Geraint Thomas, Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff coming out to say they will be targeting the Tour of Britain, this bodes for a fantastic spectacle for fans," said race director Mick Bennett.