Vuelta a Espana: Chris Froome aiming to complete Grand Tour double

Team Sky's Chris Froome won a fourth Tour de France in July

Britain's Chris Froome says he has "unfinished business" at the Vuelta a Espana, as he aims to win the Vuelta and Tour de France double.

Froome leads a strong Team Sky line-up in the race, which begins on 19 August in Nimes, France.

The 32-year-old, who won a fourth Tour de France in July, has never won the Vuelta, finishing second three times.

"Aiming for the Tour-Vuelta double this season has been a huge motivation," he said.

France's Jacques Anquetil in 1963 and Bernard Hinault in 1978 are the only other riders to have achieved the Tour and Vuelta double in the same season.

"It feels like we're on much more of a mission this year," said Froome. "It certainly feels as if I've got unfinished business with this race.

"I don't think we've been to the Vuelta a Espana with a team as strong as we've got this year and I've got a good feeling about this year's Vuelta."

Two-time Tour de France and three-time Vuelta champion Alberto Contador will retire from professional cycling after the race, which ends on 10 September.

Team Sky team: Chris Froome, Wout Poels, Mikel Nieve, Diego Rosa, David Lopez, Gianni Moscon, Salvatore Puccio, Ian Stannard and Christian Knees.