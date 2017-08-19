Chris Froome's Team Sky finish fourth on Vuelta a Espana time trial

The first stage in Nimes passed through a Roman amphitheatre

Chris Froome's Team Sky finished fourth on the first stage of the Vuelta a Espana, as BMC Racing won the team time trial in Nimes, France.

Team Sky were nine seconds off the pace, with Quick-Step Floors and Team Sunweb both six seconds behind BMC.

Britain's Froome is aiming to become only the third man to win the Vuelta in the same year as the Tour de France.

The Vuelta stays in France for Sunday's second stage, a 203.4km route from Nimes to Gruissan.

BMC Racing's Australian rider Rohan Dennis is the current race leader and will wear the red jersey, after crossing the line first ahead of his team-mates.

While Froome himself is down in 18th place, he is only nine seconds behind Dennis overall.

Three-time winner Alberto Contador, of Spain, who is retiring from professional cycling after the race, is 16 seconds adrift for Trek Segafredo.

Sunday's second stage

Stage one result

1. BMC Racing Team (US) 15 minutes 58 seconds

2. Quick-Step Floors (Bel) +6secs

3. Team Sunweb (Ger) Same time

4. Team Sky (GB) +9secs

5. Orica-Scott (Aus) +17secs

6. BORA-hansgrohe (Ger) +21secs

7. Lotto-Soudal (Bel) +24secs

8. Movistar Team (Sp) Same time

9. Bahrain-Merida (Bah) +31secs

10. Katusha-Alpecin (Swi) +33secs

General classification

1. Rohan Dennis (Aus/BMC Racing Team) 15:58

2. Daniel Oss (Ita/BMC Racing Team) Same time

3. Nicolas Roche (Ire/BMC Racing Team) Same time

4. Alessandro De Marchi (Ita/BMC Racing Team) Same time

5. Damiano Caruso (Ita/BMC Racing Team) Same time

6. Tejay van Garderen (US/BMC Racing Team) Same time

7. Yves Lampaert (Bel/Quick-Step Floors) +6secs

8. David De La Cruz (Spa/Quick-Step Floors) Same time

9. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors) Same time

10. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors) Same time

Selected others

18. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) + 9secs

21. Ian Stannard (GB/Team Sky) Same time

24. Adam Yates (GB/Orica-Scott) +17secs

27. Simon Yates (GB / Orica-Scott) Same time