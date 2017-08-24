Geraint Thomas: Team Sky rider to return from injury at Tour of Britain

Geraint Thomas won the opening stage of this year's Tour de France in Dusseldorf

Tour of Britain Dates: 3-10 September Venue: Starts Edinburgh, finishes Cardiff

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas will return from injury at the Tour of Britain next month, with team-mate and compatriot Owain Doull also set to compete.

The race begins in Edinburgh on Sunday, 3 September and will finish in the Welsh riders' home city of Cardiff on Sunday, 10 September.

Thomas, 31, was second overall when he broke his collarbone in a fall on stage nine of last month's Tour de France.

"It's always great to be able to race in front of home fans," he said.

"It was the first thing the Welsh guys spoke about when we saw that the finish was going to be in Cardiff.

"I'm sure the fans will do us proud - that's going to be a great day."

Doull, who finished third overall and won the points classification in the 2015 event, will be competing in the Tour of Britain for a fifth time.

"The crowds just seem to get bigger every year, so it's a race I really look forward to," said the 24-year-old.

Team Sky have already named former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski as part of their six-rider line-up, with the remaining three places to be announced before the race.