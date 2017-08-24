Vuelta a Espana: Chris Froome extends overall lead by one second

Froome won his fourth Tour de France title in July

Britain's Chris Froome extended his Vuelta a Espana lead by one second as Tomasz Marczynski claimed victory on stage six.

BMC's Tejay van Garderen, who began the day second overall, 10 seconds behind Froome, was involved in a crash and lost time on the Team Sky rider.

Orica-Scott's Esteban Chaves moves up to second, 11 seconds behind Froome.

Froome, 32, is aiming to become the third man to win the Vuelta and the Tour de France in the same year.

Poland's Marczynski was one of three breakaway riders contesting a sprint finish at the end of Thursday's 204.4km ride from Vila-real to Sagunt, in Valencia province.

The Lotto-Soudal rider's countryman Pawel Poljanski of Bora-Hansgrohe was second, with Spain's Enric Mas of Quick-Step Floors in third.

More to follow.