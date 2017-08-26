Vuelta a Espana 2017: Warren Barguil ejected by Team Sunweb

Barguil won stages 13 and 18 of the Tour de France on his way to winning the polka dot jersey

Tour de France King of the Mountains winner Warren Barguil has been thrown out of the Vuelta a Espana by his team for refusing to obey orders.

The Frenchman, 13th after seven stages, was one place ahead of Team Sunweb's designated team leader Wilco Kelderman.

Dutchman Kelderman lost 17 seconds on Friday's stage after he had a puncture and Barguil failed to help him.

Team Sunweb said they had "no option" after Barguil "openly expressed he didn't wish to conform to team goals".

Barguil, 25, said: "I have to leave the Vuelta by the decision of the team. I feel very well and have good legs.

"I see myself in a different role and am eager to attack in the mountains, as I did in the Tour.

"The Vuelta is a great race and it is disappointing to leave but this is a decision from the team that I need to accept."

Barguil, who is leaving Sunweb at the end of the season to join French team Fortuneo-Oscaro, will continue with his scheduled race programme for the German-based team after the Vuelta.

Britain's Chris Froome leads the three-week race, which continues on Saturday with stage eight's hilly 199km race from Hellin to Xorret de Cati.