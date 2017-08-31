Lizzie Deignan: GB rider a fitness doubt for Worlds after appendix surgery

Lizzie Deignan has been tipped as a title contender for the Road World Championships

Great Britain's Lizzie Deignan is a doubt for the Road World Championships in Norway after having surgery to remove her appendix.

The 28-year-old says she is taking her season "day by day" but it is not clear whether she will recover in time.

She won the title in Virginia in 2015 and was among the favourites to win it a second time in September.

British Cycling says both Deignan and team management are hopeful she will be available for selection.

The championships take place from 17 to 24 September. The women's road race is on 23 September.