Vuelta a Espana: Chris Froome protects his overall lead as Rafal Majka wins stage

Froome is aiming to become just the third rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same year

Britain's Chris Froome protected his overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana but lost four seconds to Vincenzo Nibali as Rafal Majka claimed a breakaway victory on stage 14's summit finish.

Team Sky's Froome countered several attacks from Nibali on the day's final climb, but the Italian pushed on to take the time bonus for third place.

Froome, who finished a close fourth, is is now 55 seconds clear of his rival.

Astana's Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez was second.

