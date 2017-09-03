Tour of Britain 2017: Caleb Ewan sprints to victory on opening stage

Caleb Ewan won the final stage of last year's Tour of Britain in London

Caleb Ewan sprinted to victory on the opening stage of the 2017 Tour of Britain, taking the overall leader's green jersey in the process.

The 23-year-old Australian Orica-Scott rider just edged out Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson Hagen on the line, with Team Sky's Elia Viviani in third.

Mark Cavendish was competing for the first time since breaking his shoulder blade at the Tour de France in July.

But he was not in the mix at the end of the 190km ride from Edinburgh to Kelso.

The eight-stage event, won by Steve Cummings last year, finishes in Cardiff on 10 September.

Monday's stage, the longest of the Tour at 211km, takes the riders from Kielder Water and Forest Park to Blyth.