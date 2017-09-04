Road World Championship: Chris Froome named on Great Britain longlist

Froome is aiming to become only the third cyclist to win the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana in the same year

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been named on Great Britain's longlist for this month's Road World Championships in Norway.

Froome, who currently leads the Vuelta a Espana, has said he hopes to compete in the individual time trial in Bergen depending on his condition after the Spanish race finishes next weekend.

However, he is not expected to take part in the road race.

Lizzie Deignan, world champion in 2015, heads GB's 11-strong women's squad.

Defending national road champion Deignan will need to prove her fitness having had her appendix removed last week.

In the men's events, Britain can choose from a 13-man long list which also includes current British road and time trial champion Steve Cummings and former world champion Mark Cavendish.

The world championships take place from 17-24 September.

Elite men (nine riders in the road race, two riders in the time trial): Adam Blythe, Mark Cavendish, Mark Christian, Steve Cummings, Jon Dibben, Owain Doull, Chris Froome, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Pete Kennaugh, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift, Scott Thwaites, Geraint Thomas.

Elite women (seven riders in the road race, two riders in the time trial): Elinor Barker, Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Anna Christian, Lizzie Deignan, Dani King, Mel Lowther, Abby Mae Parkinson, Claire Rose, Hayley Simmonds, Abigail van Twisk.