Elinor Barker: Welsh cyclist 'nervous' over Road World Championships selection

Elinor Barker intends to double up on road and track for Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Welsh cyclist Elinor Barker fears she could still miss out on the Road World Championships.

The 22-year-old has been named in Great Britain's longlist for the event in Bergen, Norway, on 17-24 September but could still miss the final cut.

Barker won gold on the track at the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio and the 2017 World Championships.

"I'm a little bit nervous about it but I'm still predominantly a track rider," Barker said.

"So I'm trying to see the silver lining in that if I don't go then I'll have more time to prepare specifically for the track, and it will mean that maybe I will turn up for the Euros in October in Berlin in quite good shape.

"I'm trying to be optimistic about both ways but I would really, really love to be there."

Great Britain have named an initial 11 female riders in the squad, with seven set to contest the road race and two the time trial.

Barker finished fifth in June's National Road Championships on the Isle of Man after suffering a puncture.

Three of the four riders who finished ahead of her - Claire Rose, Hannah Barnes and Hayley Simmonds - are also in the squad.

Fellow Welsh riders Geraint Thomas and Owain Doull have been named in the men's longlist.

Barker will double up on road and track for Wales at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April 2018, which takes place a month after the Track World Championships.

She was part of the team pursuit in Rio 2016 alongside Laura Kenny, Joanna Roswell Shand and Katie Archibald that took gold.

Barker also won World Championships points race gold in Hong Kong in April 2017, plus two silvers.