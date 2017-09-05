Vuelta a Espana: Chris Froome widens his lead with victory in stage 16's time trial

Froome is aiming to become just the third rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same year

Britain's Chris Froome extended his overall lead at the Vuelta a Espana with victory in stage 16's time trial.

The 32-year-old Team Sky rider was untouchable as he completed the 40.2km course in 47 minutes.

Vincenzo Nibali began the day one minute and one second behind Froome but was 57 seconds slower, despite a strong performance to finish third.

Froome now leads the Italian by one minute and 58 seconds, as Wilco Kelderman moved up to third overall.

The Dutch Team Sunweb rider finished second on Tuesday's run from Circuito de Navarra to Logrono, 29 seconds slower than Froome.

Alberto Contador, who is set to retire after the race, rose to the occasion with a combative time of 47 minutes 59 seconds to finish fifth, just behind Ilnur Zakarin.

But nobody could match the remarkable effort produce by Froome, who took his second stage win of this year's race with another comprehensive signal of his superiority over his rivals.

With five stages remaining, he is well placed to become just the third rider to win the Tour de France and Vuelta in the same year, but there are still significant tests ahead, most notably Saturday's summit finish on the Alto de l'Angliru.

Wednesday's stage 17 is a 180.5km ride from Villadiego to Los Machucos.

"The course suited him [Froome] but you still have to time it well and he showed again why he is considered to be one of the world's best time triallists today," Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford told Eurosport.

"But there are still some really hard stages coming up, the climbs are so steep and intense that there is no time to relax. It's a difficult day tomorrow, and for the guys who went full today, we'll see how that impacts on them."

Stage 16 result

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 47mins

2. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +29secs

3. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +57secs

4. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin) +59secs

5. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) Same time

6. Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe/FDJ) +1min 07secs

7. Wout Poels (Ned/Team Sky) +1min 11secs

8. Lennard Kaemna (Ger/Team Sunweb) +1min 30secs

9. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors) +1min 41secs

10. Daniel Oss (Italy / BMC Racing Team) +1min 49secs

Overall standings after stage 16

1. Chris Froome (GB/Team Sky) 62hrs 53mins 25secs

2. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita/Bahrain-Merida) +1min 58secs

3. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Team Sunweb) +2mins 40secs

4. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus/Katusha-Alpecin) +3mins 07secs

5. Alberto Contador (Spa/Trek-Segafredo) +4mins 58secs

6. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) +5mins 25secs

7. Fabio Aru (Ita/Astana Pro Team) +6mins 27secs

8. Wout Poels (Ned/Team Sky) +6mins 33secs

9. Esteban Chaves (Col/Orica-Scott) +6mins 40secs

10. Michael Woods (Can/Cannondale-Drapac) +7mins 06secs