Tour of Britain 2017: Caleb Ewan reclaims the overall lead with his second stage victory
Australia's Caleb Ewan reclaimed the overall lead at the Tour of Britain as he sealed his second stage victory of the race so far.
In a repeat of stage one's outcome, Ewan beat Team Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson Hagen into second in a sprint.
Alexander Kristoff was third on stage three's 178km ride from Normanby Hall Country Park to Scunthorpe.
Orica-Scott rider Ewan is now six seconds clear of Team Sky's Elia Viviani, who won stage two on Monday.
Wednesday's fourth stage of the eight-stage race takes the riders along a 165km route from Mansfield to Newark-on-Trent.
Stage three result
1. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Orica-Scott) 4hrs 4mins 05secs
2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor/Dimension Data) Same time
3. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Katusha-Alpecin)
4. Brenton Jones (Aus/Jlt Condor)
5. Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Den/Katusha-Alpecin)
Overall standings after stage three
1. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Orica-Scott) 13hrs 54mins 34secs
2. Elia Viviani (Ita/Team Sky) +6secs
3. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor/Dimension Data) +7secs
4. Karol Domagalski (Pol/One Pro Cycling) +14secs
5. Silvan Dillier (Swi/BMC) +15secs