BBC Sport - Mountain Bike World Championships: Rachel Atherton's guide to master those bumps, jumps & berms

How to master mountain bike bumps, jumps & berms

Britain's Rachel Atherton talks us through the Mountain Bike World Championship course in Andorra, on which she sealed her unbeaten 2016 season as world champion last year.

Watch live coverage of the Mountain Bike World Championships Elite Downhill races in Cairns, Australia: Sunday 10 September from 03:55 BST on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website & app.

