Tour of Britain: Lars Boom moves into overall lead with time-trial victory

With three stages remaining, Boom has an eight-second lead over Victor Campenaerts

Lars Boom took the overall lead at the Tour of Britain with victory in stage five's individual time trial.

The Dutch Lotto NL-Jumbo rider completed Thursday's 16km route around Clacton-on-Sea in 19 minutes two seconds, six seconds faster than his Belgian team-mate Victor Campenaerts.

Boom leads Campenaerts by eight seconds in the overall standings, with Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka third.

Britain's Geraint Thomas was eighth on the stage to move ninth overall.

With three stages remaining, Team Sky's Welsh rider is the highest-placed Briton, with Englishman Alex Dowsett, of Movistar, in 10th.

Friday's stage is a 187km ride from Newmarket to Aldeburgh.

Stage five result

1. Lars Boom (Ned/Lotto NL-Jumbo) 19mins 2secs

2. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/Lotto NL-Jumbo) +6secs

3. Vasil Kiryienka (Bel/Team Sky)+7secs

4. Stefan Kung (Swi/BMC) +8secs

5. Jos van Emden (Lotto NL-Jumbo) +11secs

Overall standings after stage five

1. Lars Boom (Ned/Lotto NL-Jumbo) 19mins 2secs

2. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/Lotto NL-Jumbo) +8secs

3. Vasil Kiryienka (Bel/Team Sky)+9secs

4. Stefan Kung (Swi/BMC) +10secs

5. Jos van Emden (Lotto NL-Jumbo) +13secs