Tour of Britain: Caleb Ewan claims third stage win, Lars Boom retains lead
- From the section Cycling
Australia's Caleb Ewan won his third stage on this year's Tour of Britain with victory on stage six, as Lars Boom retained the green jersey.
Orica-Scott rider Ewan beat Fernando Gaviria and Dylan Groenewegen with a powerful sprint at the end of the 187km route from Newmarket to Aldeburgh.
Dutch Lotto NL-Jumbo rider Boom leads Victor Campenaerts by eight seconds in the general classification.
Britain's Geraint Thomas is in ninth place, 19 seconds behind Boom.
Saturday's stage seven is a 185km ride from Hemel Hempstead to Cheltenham, before the race concludes on Sunday with a 180km stage that starts in Worcester and finishes in Cardiff.
Stage six result
1. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Orica-Scott) 4hrs 13mins 06secs
2. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Quick Step Floors) Same time
3. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Team Lotto NL-Jumbo)
4. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Katusha-Alpecin)
5. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita/Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
General classification
1. Lars Boom (Ned/Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo) 22hrs 10mins 31secs
2. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo) +8secs
3. Vasil Kiryienka (Blr/Team Sky) +9secs
4. Stefan Kung (Swi/Bmc Racing Team) +10secs
5. Jos van Emden (Ned/Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo) +13secs