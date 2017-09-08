Tour of Britain: Caleb Ewan claims third stage win, Lars Boom retains lead

Caleb Ewan also won stage one and three of this year's race

Australia's Caleb Ewan won his third stage on this year's Tour of Britain with victory on stage six, as Lars Boom retained the green jersey.

Orica-Scott rider Ewan beat Fernando Gaviria and Dylan Groenewegen with a powerful sprint at the end of the 187km route from Newmarket to Aldeburgh.

Dutch Lotto NL-Jumbo rider Boom leads Victor Campenaerts by eight seconds in the general classification.

Britain's Geraint Thomas is in ninth place, 19 seconds behind Boom.

Saturday's stage seven is a 185km ride from Hemel Hempstead to Cheltenham, before the race concludes on Sunday with a 180km stage that starts in Worcester and finishes in Cardiff.

Stage six result

1. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Orica-Scott) 4hrs 13mins 06secs

2. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Quick Step Floors) Same time

3. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Team Lotto NL-Jumbo)

4. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Katusha-Alpecin)

5. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita/Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

General classification

1. Lars Boom (Ned/Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo) 22hrs 10mins 31secs

2. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo) +8secs

3. Vasil Kiryienka (Blr/Team Sky) +9secs

4. Stefan Kung (Swi/Bmc Racing Team) +10secs

5. Jos van Emden (Ned/Team Lotto.Nl - Jumbo) +13secs