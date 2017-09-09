Mountain Bike World Championships: Annie Last wins GB's first elite women's cross-country medal

Annie Last says her silver medal in Australia has not 'sunk in yet'

Annie Last has won Great Britain's first ever medal in elite women's cross-country at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Australia.

The 27-year-old produced a career-best performance to take the silver in one hour, 29 minutes, 40 seconds in Cairns.

The British champion finished behind Switzerland's Jolanda Neff and ahead of Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France.

Last, who took her first Mountain Bike World Cup win earlier this season, said the podium finish felt "amazing".

"I've had a tough couple of years," she added, after completing the six 4.3km laps. "I'm just happy to be back racing at the front of the race instead of pushing to just get through it.

"I felt good going into this, I liked the track and made some good decisions on how I was going to ride the race."

Scotland's Grant Ferguson finished 33rd in the elite men's race.