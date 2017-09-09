Tour of Britain: Dylan Groenewegen sprints to win on stage seven

Dylan Groenewegen (second from left) held off the group during a wet sprint in Cheltenham

Dylan Groenewegen won stage seven of the Tour of Britain as his team-mate and fellow Dutchman Lars Boom maintained his overall lead.

Groenewegen, riding for the Lotto NL-Jumbo team, held off Friday's stage winner Caleb Ewan to take the sprint.

The 24-year-old finished ahead of Australians Ewan and Brenton Jones in the 185km ride from Hemel Hempstead to Cheltenham.

Britain's Geraint Thomas is in ninth place overall, 20 seconds behind Boom.

Boom retains the green jersey with an eight-second lead from BMC Racing's Stefan Kung, while Lotto NL-Jumbo team-mate Victor Campenaerts is nine seconds behind, followed by Team Sky's Vasil Kiryienka who is a second further adrift.

Sunday's final stage takes the riders from Worcester to Cardiff.

Stage seven result

1. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Team Lotto NL-Jumbo) 4hrs 26mins 58secs

2. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Orica Scott) Same time

3. Brenton Jones (Aus/JLT Condor)

4. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Katusha-Alpecin)

5. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita/Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

General classification

1. Lars Boom (Ned/Team Lotto NL-Jumbo) 26hrs 37mins 328secs

2. Stefan Kung (Swi/BMC Racing Team) +8secs

3. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/Team Lotto NL-Jumbo) +9secs

4. Vasil Kiryienka (Blr/Team Sky) +10secs

5. Jos van Emden (Ned/Team Lotto Nl-Jumbo) +14secs