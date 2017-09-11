BBC Sport - Chris Froome says it is 'not impossible' to win three Grand Tours in one year

'Three Grand Tours in a year not impossible'

  From the section Cycling

On Sunday, Team Sky's Chris Froome won the Vuelta a Espana, having led the general classification from the first of the race's three weeks.

It is his first Vuelta title after three previous second places, and he joins two of the sport’s biggest names - Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault - as the only men to have won the Vuelta and Tour de France in the same season.

Froome told the Today programme it "wouldn’t be impossible" to win all three Grand Tours - the Giro d'Italia, Vuelta and Tour - in the same year.

Top Stories