BBC Sport - Chris Froome's 'remarkable' Vuelta win makes him all-time great, says Sir Dave Brailsford

Froome an all-time great - Brailsford

  • From the section Cycling

Chris Froome's achievement of becoming the first British winner of the Vuelta a Espana makes him "without a doubt" one of the all-time greats of cycling, according to Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford.

READ MORE: Froome: Fifth Tour de France title in 2018 is 'priority and focus'

WATCH MORE: Chicken nuggets & paddling pools - why Froome is so amazing

Top videos

Video

Froome an all-time great - Brailsford

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Watch: De Boer's final interview as Palace boss

Video

Chicken nuggets & paddling pools - why Froome is so amazing

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'Incredible, absolutely incredible' - Froome on win

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Mane's red card should be rescinded - Sutton

Video

Mourinho walks out of interview after handshake question

Video

Love is in the air! Runner proposes after Great North Run

Top Stories