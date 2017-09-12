Road World Championship: Chris Froome to compete in time trial but Mark Cavendish out

Chris Froome is only the third cyclist to win the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana in the same year

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will compete for Great Britain in the individual time trial at the Road World Championships in Norway.

However, 2011 champion Mark Cavendish, who broke his shoulder during July's Tour, and Geraint Thomas have withdrawn from selection for the road race.

Lizzie Deignan, world champion in 2015, goes in the women's road race having had her appendix removed in August.

The world championships take place from 17-24 September in Bergen, Norway.

British Cycling's head coach Iain Dyer said he was "delighted" to see Froome included after the 32-year-old became the first man to follow a Tour victory by winning the Vuelta a Espana in the same year.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him in action on a course which suits his strengths," added Dyer, referring to the 31km route that features a 3.5km climb to a summit finish.

Froome had said immediately after winning the Vuelta in Madrid on Sunday that he would "put my feet up" after racing in Sunday's team time trial at the Worlds for Team Sky.

Dyer added: "Lizzie will be supported by a full strength women's team which is testament to how much women's cycling is growing in this country in general but also the investment we have made in developing our best female road riders.

"There are some notable omissions from the squad, such as Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas which is unfortunate but understandable.

"We are coming to the end of a long season for the road riders and injury and illness becomes inevitable so their decisions to withdraw themselves from selection are respected."

Elite Men

Time trial: Steve Cummings, Chris Froome.

Road Race: Adam Blythe, Mark Christian, Jon Dibben, Owain Doull, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Pete Kennaugh, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift, Scott Thwaites.

Elite Women

Time trial: Elinor Barker, Hannah Barnes.

Road Race: Elinor Barker, Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Lizzie Deignan, Dani King, Mel Lowther, Hayley Simmonds.