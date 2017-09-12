Road World Championships: BBC coverage and event schedule

Follow the Road World Championships across BBC TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app

UCI World Road Championships 2017 Host: Bergen, Norway Dates: 17-24 September Coverage: Live coverage of the elite men's and women's time trials and road races on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The World Road Championships take place from 17-24 September in Bergen, Norway, with live coverage across BBC TV, online and the BBC Sport app.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome - who recently became the first British winner of the Vuelta a Espana - has confirmed he will compete in the men's individual time trial.

Britain's 2015 world champion Lizzie Deignan goes in the women's road race after recovering from having her appendix removed in August.

As well as watching the action, you can read expert analysis on the BBC Sport website and mobile app, plus interact and share your views on the action via BBC Sport's dedicated social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

Great Britain squad

Elite men Elite women Adam Blythe Elinor Barker Mark Cavendish Alice Barnes Mark Christian Hannah Barnes Steve Cummings Anna Christian Jon Dibben Lizzie Deignan Owain Doull Dani King Chris Froome Mel Lowther Tao Geoghegan Hart Abby Mae Parkinson Pete Kennaugh Claire Rose Ian Stannard Hayley Simmonds Ben Swift Abigail van Twisk Scott Thwaites Geraint Thomas

Schedule (all times BST)

Sunday, 17 September

Women's team time trial

Men's team time trial

Monday, 18 September

Men's under-23 individual time trial

Tuesday, 19 September

Women's elite individual time trial

BBC coverage

14:50-16:15 - BBC Red Button and online

Wednesday, 20 September

Men's elite individual time trial

BBC coverage

12:00-16:45 - BBC Red Button and online

14:30-16:45 - BBC Two highlights

Fresh from his Tour de France-Vuelta double, Chris Froome will be among the favourites in this event, with competition coming from 2017 Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin and reigning time trial champion, Germany's Tony Martin.

Thursday, 21 September

Rest day

Friday, 22 September

Men's under-23 road race

Saturday, 23 September

Women's elite road race

BBC coverage

12:35-17:30 - Connected TV and online (uninterrupted coverage)

12:35-14:30 - BBC Red Button and online

14:00-16:00 - BBC One

16:00-17:30 - BBC Two

The women's elite road race sees in-form Dutch pair Annemiek van Vleuten and Anna van der Breggen start as favourites, while British hopeful Lizzie Deignan is fit to compete after recovering from having her appendix removed.

Sunday, 24 September

Men's elite road race

BBC coverage

09:05-16:30 - Connected TV and online (uninterrupted coverage)

09:05-14:00 - BBC Red Button and online

13:00-16:30 - BBC Two

In the men's elite road race Peter Sagan will again be the man to beat as he seeks his third consecutive world title. The imperious Slovak held off second-placed Mark Cavendish in Doha last year and will be looking for a repeat performance on the scenic roads of Bergen.