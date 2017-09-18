Elinor Barker: Welsh cyclist signs for Wiggle High5 road team

Elinor Barker has enjoyed success in both track and road cycling

Elinor Barker has agreed to rejoin the Wiggle High5 road team from 1 January 2018.

The 23-year-old Welsh cyclist was previously with Wiggle-Honda - as the team was then called - from their first season in 2013-14.

She left Wiggle-Honda to join Matrix Fitness for 2015 along with fellow GB track cycling star Laura Trott.

Barker is currently competing for Great Britain at the Road World Championships in Norway.

The former Maindy Flyers Cycling Club junior was part of the GB team pursuit quartet in Rio 2016 alongside Laura Kenny, Joanna Rowsell Shand and Katie Archibald that took gold.

The Cardiff rider also won World Championships points race gold in Hong Kong in April 2017, plus two silvers.

Barker plans to double up on road and track for Wales at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April 2018, which takes place a month after the Track World Championships.