World Road Cycling Championships: Team Sky third in team trial

Chris Froome (centre) is only is the third man to complete the Tour de France-Vuelta double in the same year

Chris Froome's Team Sky finished third in the opening team trial at the World Road Cycling Championships in Norway.

Team Sunweb achieved the men's and women's double on day one in Bergen.

Featuring Giro d'Italia champion Tom Dumoulin, the German outfit clocked 47 minutes 50.42 seconds on the 42.5km course to beat 2014 and 2015 champions BMC by 8.29 seconds.

Tour de France and Vuelta winner Froome races in Wednesday's elite men's individual time trial.

Wednesday's action will be shown across the BBC on TV, online and Red Button.

Team Sky were down from six to four men 11 km from the finish of the team trial when Geraint Thomas and Owain Doull could not follow the pace of their team mates, and the star-studded outfit eventually finished 22.35 seconds off the pace.

Men's team trial results:

1. Team Sunweb (Ger) 47 mins 50.42 secs

2. BMC Racing Team (USA) +8.29secs

3. Team Sky (GB) +22.35secs

4. Quick-Step Floors (Bel) +35.20secs

5. Orica-Scott (Aus) +1min 03.21secs

6. Movistar Team (Spa) +1min 19.23secs

7. LottoNL-Jumbo (Ned) +1min 20.00secs

8. CCC - Sprandi - Polkowice (Pol) +1min 44.05secs

9. Katusha-Alpecin (Swi) +1min 46.00secs

10. BORA-hansgrohe (Ger) +1min 55.10secs