Road World Championships 2017: Elinor Barker 19th in time trial

UCI World Road Championships 2017 Host: Bergen, Norway Dates: 17-24 September Coverage: Live coverage of the elite men's and women's time trials and road races on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website & app. Full broadcast schedule here

Britain's Elinor Barker said she was "sick of having excuses" after finishing 19th in the women's time trial at the Road World Championships.

The 23-year-old Olympic champion had a mechanical problem on the climb of the 21.1km race in Bergen, Norway.

Compatriot Hannah Barnes was ninth as Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten won.

"I'm looking forward to leaving time trials behind me for a bit," said Barker. "I've not had the best luck this year and I'm ready for a change."

The Welsh rider added: "I had a mechanical issue on the hill which was far from ideal. After that my head was a little bit gone and my legs were shattered."

Barker finished fifth after having a puncture during the National Road Race Championships time trial in June, and has had limited time on the roads.

Van Vleuten, who had a horror crash while leading the road race at the Rio 2016 Olympics, clocked 28 minutes 50.35 seconds to beat team-mate Anna van der Breggen by 12.16 seconds, with Australia's Katrin Garfoot third.

Barker, an Olympic and world champion on the track, said before the race she was "gambling" by riding in two events in Norway.

She is due to be one of six British riders who will support 2015 world champion Lizzie Deignan in the road race on 23 September.