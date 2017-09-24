Peter Sagan: Slovak wins record third successive world title in Norway

Peter Sagan outsprinted Alexander Kristoff in a dramatic finish to the race in Bergen

Peter Sagan became the first man to win three successive World Championships men's road race titles with victory in Norway.

The Slovak, 27, pipped Norwegian Alexander Kristoff in a sprint finish, having barely featured among the lead riders in the 267.5km race in Bergen.

Australia's Michael Matthews finished third and Britain's Ben Swift fifth.

"It's unbelievable. I'm very happy to be here again. It's something special," said Sagan.

Sagan was in 80th position as the riders approached the Salmon Hill, final climb up, before putting himself in contention for the sprint.

Earlier, Frenchman Tony Gallopin made a break from the pack with 13km remaining, before being caught at the foot of the hill, and compatriot Julian Alaphilippe was also reeled in after attacking 4km left.

In a bunch sprint, Sagan beat Kristoff by a matter of inches.

"It was not easy. Guys were changing in the front all the time," Sagan added.

"I tried to go with the breakaway and it came down to a sprint. It was unbelievable.

"Kristoff was racing at home so I'm sorry, but of course I'm happy to win."

Smith told BBC Sport: "Sagan was incredible. All of us were trying a couple of moves because it was all over the place, but he did amazing."

'He's getting better and better' - analysis

Former Olympic champion Chris Boardman

It was an absolutely incredible piece of bike racing from Sagan. He just turns up with 300 metres to go, beautifully placed.

He nudged his way through and found the right way. He knew who he had to follow.

It's just quality - he's just getting better and better.