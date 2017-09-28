National Mountain Bike Marathon to he held in Isle of Man in 2018

Yorkshire's Tom Bell won the men's race last year

The National Mountain Bike Marathon Championships will return to the Isle of Man in 2018, British Cycling has said.

A spokesman said the decision was made after a "successful first year in 2017" and that the championships will again be run by the Manx Mountain Bike Club.

It will be held over one 100km loop with a variety of terrains and 3,500m of climbing in the Manx countryside.

Entries will open via the British Cycling website on 1 January, 2018.

Yorkshire's Tom Bell won the men's race last year in five hours and 16 minutes - 18 seconds ahead of three-time End2End winner Ben Thomas

Amy Souter, from Leeds, came out top in the women's event in seven hours, eight minutes and 19 seconds.

The event will be run on 29 July, 2018.