British Cycling's Dr Richard Freeman resigns because of ill health

British Cycling is based at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester

The doctor who received a 'mystery package' for Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2011 has resigned from British Cycling because of ill health.

Dr Richard Freeman is part of separate investigations by British Cycling and UK Anti Doping (UKAD) but has been off work with stress-related illness.

British Cycling said it had not been able to finalise its investigation.

But the body added it hopes to help UKAD bring their investigation to a "satisfactory conclusion".

In a statement, British Cycling added: "We hope that upon his return to health, Richard can do his part to help bring to a close ongoing investigations."

Chef executive Julie Harrington said Freeman was under investigation on "employment matters" while UKAD's inquiry was related to "doping matters".

"After some months we were ready to continue with disciplinary action," Harrington told The Guardian. "Dr Freeman really wasn't well enough to commence that and so we've allowed him to resign."

Freeman has left the governing body without a financial settlement and was not asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

More to follow.