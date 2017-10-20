European Track Championships 2017: Katie Archibald wins women's individual pursuit

Archibald is now a nine-time European champion and two-time World champion

Britain's Olympic champion Katie Archibald won her second medal of the European Track Championships in Berlin with gold in the individual pursuit.

The 23-year-old defending champion beat Poland's Justyna Kaczkowska to take her tally to 10 European medals.

She dominated the race to cross over three seconds faster than Kaczkowska.

The Scot, who took gold at Rio 2016 in the team pursuit, had won silver in the same event on Thursday alongside Elinor Barker, Manon Lloyd and Emily Kay.

Archibald also announced this week she will join road racing team Wiggle High5 in 2018.