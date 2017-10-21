European Track Championships 2017: Katie Archibald defends omnium title to win second gold

Archibald won gold in the women's team pursuit at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Britain's Katie Archibald successfully defended her European omnium title to win her second gold of the Track Championships in Berlin.

The reigning omnium world champion won both the tempo and elimination races to lead going into the final event.

The Scot, 23, then held off Dutch rider Kirsten Wild in the points race to win a third medal of the championships.

Archibald took the women's individual pursuit title on Friday after winning silver in the team pursuit.

In the first event of the omnium, the scratch race, Olympic team pursuit champion Archibald came home in fifth before asserting her dominance in the next two events.

In the elimination race she took advantage of a lapse in concentration by closest rival Wild with one and half laps to go, to win by some distance.

She then narrowly avoided a crash with 17 laps to go in the final 20km points race, before easing to a 12th European medal, and her 10th title.

Elsewhere, in the women's keirin semi-final, Katy Marchant was involved in a heavy crash after colliding with Spain's Tania Calvo Barbero.

The Briton, who walked off the track, did not take the start line in the minor final for seventh to 12th places following damage to her bike.

Joe Truman finished sixth in the men's kilo final and Mark Stewart came 17th in the men's points race, while 19-year-old Ellie Dickinson was 12th in the scratch race final.