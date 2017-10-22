European Track Championships 2017: Lydia Boylan picks up silver medal for Ireland in Berlin

Lydia Boylan picked up a silver medal in Berlin

Northern Ireland cyclist Lydia Boylan and Irish team-mate Lydia Gurley won a sliver medal for Ireland in the Women's Madison in Berlin on Sunday.

The duo finished behind Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson who took gold on the final sprint on the final day of the Track Cycling European Championships.

The Irish pair were the only team to take two laps during the race.

Boylan competed for Northern Ireland in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Her eligibility coming through her mother who is from Londonderry. Since then she has won the Irish National Road Race title three years in a row and currently lives in Nottingham.

Gurley is from Athenry in County Galway and earlier in the championships had just missed out on a medal by finishing fourth in the scratch race.

Dromore cyclist Mark Downey and Felix English finished seventh for Ireland in the men's Madison. Earlier in the championships Downey had finished 13th in the men's points race.