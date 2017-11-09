Manchester Track Cycling World Cup: BBC coverage & event schedule
-
- From the section Cycling
|Cycling Track World Cup
|Venue: National Cycling Centre, Manchester Dates: 10-12 November
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app
BBC Sport has live coverage of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester on BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs, online and the BBC Sport app.
In total, 30 riders, including six Olympic champions, will represent the Great Britain team plus British Cycling's Team Breeze and the 100% me team from 10-12 November.
Ed Clancy returns to World Cup action for the first time since winning a third team pursuit Olympic gold in Rio and is joined by two-time Olympic gold medallist Steven Burke in the men's endurance events.
Olympic champions Callum Skinner and Phil Hindes feature in the sprint events.
In the women's endurance events, reigning Olympic, world and European champions Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker will line up for the Great Britain team.
Olympic bronze medallist Katy Marchant will be joined in the sprint by senior academy programme rider Sophie Capewell, who made her elite debut at the European Track Championships in Berlin last month.
Recently-crowned European madison champion Ellie Dickinson represents Team Breeze in the women's endurance events, while Rhona Callander, Jenny Holl and Jess Roberts make their debuts at a World Cup.
BBC coverage & event schedule
All times are GMT and subject to changes.
Friday, 10 November
19:00-22:20, Live, BBC Red Button & online
Evening schedule
Women's team sprint: Round one and finals
Men's team sprint: Round one and finals
Women's omnium: Elimination and points (20km)
Men's team pursuit: Round one
Men's scratch: Final (15km)
Women's scratch: Final (10km)
Qualifying rounds take place from 14:00 GMT
Saturday, 11 November
15:45-16:45, Highlights, BBC Two
18:30-22:15, Live, BBC Red Button & online
Evening schedule
Men's sprint: Semi-finals and finals
Women's keirin: Round two and finals
Men's team pursuit: Finals
Women's madison: Final (20km)
Men's omnium: Elimination and points (25km)
Women's 500m time trial: Final
Qualifying rounds take place from 11:00 GMT
Sunday, 12 November
15:00-16:30, Live, BBC Red Button & online
16:30-18:00, Live, BBC Two (not available on BBC Two Wales)
Afternoon schedule
Women' sprint: Semi-finals and finals
Men's keirin: Round two and finals
Women's team pursuit: Finals
Men's kilometre time trial: Finals
Men's madison: Final (30km)
Qualifying rounds take place from 09:00 GMT
Squads
GREAT BRITAIN:
Men's Sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman
Women's Sprint: Sophie Capewell, Katy Marchant
Men's Endurance: Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Ollie Wood
Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans, Emily Kay, Emily Nelson, Manon Lloyd
100% ME:
Men's Sprint: Callum Skinner
Men's Endurance: Matt Bostock, Ethan Hayter, Joe Holt, Matt Walls
TEAM BREEZE:
Women's Endurance: Rhona Callander, Abbie Dentus, Ellie Dickinson, Jenny Holl, Rebecca Raybould, Jess Roberts
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.