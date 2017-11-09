Manchester Track Cycling World Cup: BBC coverage & event schedule

Media playback is not supported on this device Archibald wins world omnium gold

Cycling Track World Cup Venue: National Cycling Centre, Manchester Dates: 10-12 November Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app

BBC Sport has live coverage of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Manchester on BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs, online and the BBC Sport app.

In total, 30 riders, including six Olympic champions, will represent the Great Britain team plus British Cycling's Team Breeze and the 100% me team from 10-12 November.

Ed Clancy returns to World Cup action for the first time since winning a third team pursuit Olympic gold in Rio and is joined by two-time Olympic gold medallist Steven Burke in the men's endurance events.

Olympic champions Callum Skinner and Phil Hindes feature in the sprint events.

In the women's endurance events, reigning Olympic, world and European champions Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker will line up for the Great Britain team.

Olympic bronze medallist Katy Marchant will be joined in the sprint by senior academy programme rider Sophie Capewell, who made her elite debut at the European Track Championships in Berlin last month.

Recently-crowned European madison champion Ellie Dickinson represents Team Breeze in the women's endurance events, while Rhona Callander, Jenny Holl and Jess Roberts make their debuts at a World Cup.

BBC coverage & event schedule

All times are GMT and subject to changes.

Friday, 10 November

19:00-22:20, Live, BBC Red Button & online

Evening schedule

Women's team sprint: Round one and finals

Men's team sprint: Round one and finals

Women's omnium: Elimination and points (20km)

Men's team pursuit: Round one

Men's scratch: Final (15km)

Women's scratch: Final (10km)

Qualifying rounds take place from 14:00 GMT

Saturday, 11 November

15:45-16:45, Highlights, BBC Two

18:30-22:15, Live, BBC Red Button & online

Evening schedule

Men's sprint: Semi-finals and finals

Women's keirin: Round two and finals

Men's team pursuit: Finals

Women's madison: Final (20km)

Men's omnium: Elimination and points (25km)

Women's 500m time trial: Final

Qualifying rounds take place from 11:00 GMT

Sunday, 12 November

15:00-16:30, Live, BBC Red Button & online

16:30-18:00, Live, BBC Two (not available on BBC Two Wales)

Afternoon schedule

Women' sprint: Semi-finals and finals

Men's keirin: Round two and finals

Women's team pursuit: Finals

Men's kilometre time trial: Finals

Men's madison: Final (30km)

Qualifying rounds take place from 09:00 GMT

Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson won silver at the World Cup event in Poland last weekend

Squads

GREAT BRITAIN:

Men's Sprint: Jack Carlin, Phil Hindes, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman

Women's Sprint: Sophie Capewell, Katy Marchant

Men's Endurance: Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Chris Latham, Mark Stewart, Ollie Wood

Women's Endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Neah Evans, Emily Kay, Emily Nelson, Manon Lloyd

100% ME:

Men's Sprint: Callum Skinner

Men's Endurance: Matt Bostock, Ethan Hayter, Joe Holt, Matt Walls

TEAM BREEZE:

Women's Endurance: Rhona Callander, Abbie Dentus, Ellie Dickinson, Jenny Holl, Rebecca Raybould, Jess Roberts

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.