Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh team up for Six Day London event

Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh grew up cycling on the Isle of Man

Mark Cavendish will team up with fellow Isle of Man cyclist Peter Kennaugh for the Six Day London track event.

Cavendish was second last year alongside Sir Bradley Wiggins, edged out on the final day by Belgians Moreno de Pauw and Kenny de Ketele.

The event runs from 24-29 October at the Lee Valley VeloPark, the venue for the London 2012 Olympic track events.

Cavendish, who has won 30 Tour de France stages, tweeted: "This'll be fun! 2 angry Manxmen together."

Cavendish crashed out of the Tour de France in the summer but retuned for the Tour of Britain last month.

Kennaugh has left Team Sky to sign for Peter Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team for the 2018 season.

"Without doubt, we're aiming for the win," added Cavendish.

"To team up with Pete is going to be great fun, we go back a long way - I've already been chatting to him to talk tactics and to give him the lowdown."

Belgian pair De Ketele and De Pauw have won the Six Day London on both occasions since its reintroduction to the calendar in 2015.