Six Day London: Britain's Katie Archibald successfully defends title

Katie Archibald is an Olympic gold medallist, 10-time European champion and two-time world champion

Britain's defending champion Katie Archibald secured overall victory on the final evening of Six Day London.

The 23-year-old finished with a 55-point advantage over fellow Scot Neah Evans, with Wales' Emily Nelson third.

Archibald, Olympic champion in the team pursuit at Rio 2016, won gold in the omnium and individual pursuit at the European Championships this month.

In the men's team event, Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh were second behind Callum Scotson and Cameron Meyer.

Archibald praised the home crowd at the Lee Valley VeloPark following her victory.

"It's amazing," she said. "You get a taste for it when you go to someone else's home track and you can tell instantly when a home rider goes on the attack.

"You feel envious of it. We had that last week at the Europeans and it feels so good this week to be on the home side of it."

Isle of Man riders Cavendish and Kennaugh came into the final day trailing Australia's Scotson and Meyer by two laps.

Despite a bold attack in the last event - the hour-long madison - they couldn't haul back their rivals.

"We just weren't good enough, simple as, but I'm incredibly proud because I used to babysit for this lad," said Cavendish.

"Now we're riding at the London Olympic Velodrome against the best track riders in the world and it's just been amazing."