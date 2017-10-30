Six Day London: Cavendish & Kennaugh finish second

Cavendish and Kennaugh ended the event a lap down on the Aussies but with 94 more points.

Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh finished runner-up to Callum Scotson and Cameron Meyer at Six Days London.

The Manx pair could not overhaul the Australian duo despite an audacious attack in the event's final one hour Madison at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

Belgium's two-time defending champions Kenny de Ketele and Moreno de Pauw finished third.

Cavendish and Kennaugh ended the event a lap down on the Aussies but with 94 more points to their name.

Cavendish, a 30-time Tour de France stage winner, said: "I said to Pete as soon as the lap board came down, let's put all our chips in the centre after 20 laps and go for broke.

'Go for broke'

"We just weren't good enough, simple as, but I'm incredibly proud because I used to babysit for this lad.

"Now we're riding at the London Olympic velodrome and he won here in 2012, we're riding against the best track riders in the world and it's just been amazing."

Kennaugh, who was making his debut at the event, added: "If I look back to the first day, I was so nervous sat in the cabin and hardly even saying a word.

"I was shaking with nerves and they were a really tough two days but I've finally got my track legs back these last two days.

"I really started to enjoy it, but that last chase was something else. I was on the limit, just holding the wheel, and I looked up and there were 50 minutes to go.

"What a great event, what a great race and what great competition."

On the final day the Isle of Man riders also finished second in the Team Elimination to gain 25 points.

Cavendish also finished second at the London event in 2016 alongside Bradley Wiggins.