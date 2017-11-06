Track Cycling: Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson take World Cup silver

Elinor Barker (left) and Emily Nelson (second left) were silver medallists at the World Championships in April 2017

Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson won silver in the Madison on the final day of the opening round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Pruszkow, Poland.

The World Championship silver medallists again finished behind Jolien D'Hoore and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium.

It was a third medal for Great Britain following two bronze medals on day two.

Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens and Joe Truman took team sprint bronze, while Neah Evans, Manon Lloyd, Nelson and Emily Kay also secured a podium position.

The second round of the Track World Cup series will be held in Manchester on 10-12 November.

Barker, 23, from Cardiff, was part of the British team that won pursuit gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.