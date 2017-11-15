Sir Bradley Wiggins says his life was 'living hell' during investigation

Sir Bradley Wiggins won five Olympic gold medals, as well as a silver medal and two bronze medals

Sir Bradley Wiggins said his life was "a living hell" during an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing at British Cycling and Team Sky.

On Wednesday, UK Anti-Doping said there would be no charges over a 'mystery' medical package delivered for Wiggins at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2011.

Wiggins, 37, said the investigation "felt nothing less than a witch hunt".

He added: "Being accused of any doping indiscretion is the worst possible thing for any professional sportsman."

Wiggins won five Olympic gold medals and the 2012 Tour de France before retiring from cycling in December 2016.

It was alleged that the package that was the focus of the investigation contained a banned substance - but the doctor involved, Dr Richard Freeman, said it was a legal decongestant, fluimucil.

The 14-month investigation has been closed and a Ukad statement said it would only "revisit matters if new and material information were to come to light".

"I welcome Ukad's confirmation that no anti-doping charges are to be brought regarding the so-called 'jiffy-bag' allegations," said Wiggins in a statement posted on social media.

"It has always been the case that no such charges could be brought against me as no anti-doping violations took place. I am pleased this has finally been confirmed publicly.

"This period of time has been a living hell for me and my family, full of innuendo and speculation. At times it has felt nothing less than a malicious witch hunt."

A Ukad statement said they were unable to "definitively confirm the contents of the package" because of a "lack of contemporaneous evidence."

Wiggins said he would assess potential legal options and was unhappy with Ukad's statement.

"To say I am disappointed by some of the comments made by Ukad this morning is an understatement," added Wiggins. "No evidence exists to prove a case against me and in all other circumstances this would be an unqualified finding of innocence."

Analysis

BBC sports editor Dan Roan

With no clarity over what was in the now-infamous jiffy bag delivered to Team Sky in 2011, this represents a wholly unsatisfactory end to a saga that has tainted some of the biggest reputations in British sport, and exposed Ukad's lack of power.

Their statement is deliberately nuanced, falling short of an exoneration of those involved, much to Sir Bradley Wiggins' dismay in a blistering statement, despite Britain's most decorated Olympian facing no charges.

But while the end of the investigation will come as a relief to many in the sport, the lack of medical records, the inaccuracies in Team Sky's initial explanations for the mystery delivery, the unavailability of key witness Dr Richard Freeman to Ukad investigators, the theft of his laptop, and the medical exemptions that Wiggins had before major races, all mean that suspicion will linger. The close relationship between Team Sky and the governing body (who still share headquarters in Manchester) is also again under scrutiny.

And at best, the attention to detail that was once the mantra of Team Sky and British Cycling has been exposed as hollow.