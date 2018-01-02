British Cycling: Heiko Salzwedel leaves role as GB men's endurance coach

Salzwedel and Wiggins have worked together over a number of years

Heiko Salzwedel has left his role as coach of Britain's men's endurance team, British Cycling has announced.

The 60-year-old German had three spells with the organisation, most recently from October 2014.

Salzwedel guided Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins to team pursuit gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

And he also coached Wiggins in his successful UCI Hour Record attempt in London in June 2015.

It was reported in September that Salzwedel had been sacked from his post at the National Cycling Centre.

In a statement on Tuesday, British Cycling said he left "with the best wishes and thanks of everyone" at the organisation.