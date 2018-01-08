Commonwealth Games 2018: Peter Kennaugh to miss Gold Coast to focus on Ardennes Classics

Peter Kennaugh won the Isle of Man's only medal at Glasgow 2014

Isle of Man rider Peter Kennaugh has confirmed he will miss the Commonwealth Games in Australia to focus on the Ardennes Classics in April.

The 28-year-old won the island's only medal at the last games in Glasgow in 2014, a silver in the 40km points race.

The two-time British road race champion left Team Sky at the end of the season to join world champion Peter Sagan at Bora-Hansgrohe team.

Kennaugh - who won gold at London 2012 - said the clash was "unfortunate."

The Commonwealth Games is the highest level at which a Manx sportsman or woman can represent the island.

He said: "Unfortunately I won't be able to compete at the Commonwealth Games as they clash with the Ardennes Classics which are races I am targeting this season.

"I wish all my (Isle of Man) team mates the best of luck and I'm sure they will bring home some medals."

Mark Cavendish won the Isle of Man's last Commonwealth gold in 2006

The Ardennes Classics are three prestigious one-day races held primarily in Belgium and in the Dutch Limburg region.

The Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, all take place in one week in mid-April.

Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association (IoMCGA) Team Manager Trevor Taubman said: "We fully understand Pete's position.

"The start of the professional cycling calendar coincides with the Games in Australia so these clashes are inevitable. We fully support Peter and wish him every success".

The IoMCGA are still waiting hear about the commitments of fellow Mark Christian, who won bronze in the points race at Delhi in 2010.

The Isle of Man last week announced a team of 32 to compete in eight sports on the Gold Coast, including Mark Cavendish, who will lead the road cycling team.

The Manx athletes will travel to Australia on 19 March ahead of the Games.

Manx Team

Athletics: Joe Harris (javelin) Erika Kelly (20km walk)

Badminton: Kim Clague; Ben Li; Jessica Li; Cristen Marritt

Cycling (track): Matthew Bostock; Matthew Draper

Cycling (road): Sam Brand; Mark Cavendish; Anna Christian; Nathan Draper; Lizzie Holden; Jake Kelly; Leon Mazzone; Tom Mazzone

Cycling (mountain biking): Nick Corlett

Gymnastics (artistic): Nicole Burns

Lawn Bowls: Clive McGreal; Mark McGreal

Shooting: Rachel Glover; Jake Keeling; Gemma Kermode; Tim Kneale; Neil Parsons; David Walton

Swimming: Charlotte Atkinson; Stephanie Brew; Guy Davies; Laura Kinley; Niamh Robinson

Triathlon: Jenny Newbery