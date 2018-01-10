British Cycling: Frank Slevin to become new independent chairman

Slevin's background includes retail, financial services and regulatory oversight

House of Fraser executive chairman Frank Slevin is to become British Cycling's new independent chairman.

He will replace Jonathan Browning, who stepped down in November after just nine months in the job.

Sport England had threatened to withdraw funding unless British Cycling agreed to overhaul its structure.

But 94% of British Cycling members agreed to the national council-approved governance reforms at an extraordinary general meeting in July.

The reforms included an increase in the number of openly recruited independent board members from three to four, and an independent chair.

In addition, a limit of three three-year terms for directors was introduced, with six of the eight elected members on the current board being forced to stand down last year.

The new independent chairman said: "I believe British Cycling is at a crossroads in terms of the standards of governance now expected, and in particular the way elite athletes are supported.

"At the same time, I want British Cycling to work with everyone across the sector, as we look to live up to our ambition to be a world-class governing body and a leading cycling nation."