New independent chairman Frank Slevin says he is "surprised" president Bob Howden retains a role with British Cycling.

Howden stepped down as chairman in February 2017 during a turbulent period for the sport, but remained president.

Slevin was named on Wednesday as successor to Howden's replacement Jonathan Browning, who left in November after only nine months in the post.

