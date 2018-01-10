BBC Sport - British Cycling chair: We should draw a line between past and future

We should draw a line between past and future - British Cycling chair

  Cycling

New independent chairman Frank Slevin says he is "surprised" president Bob Howden retains a role with British Cycling.

Howden stepped down as chairman in February 2017 during a turbulent period for the sport, but remained president.

Slevin was named on Wednesday as successor to Howden's replacement Jonathan Browning, who left in November after only nine months in the post.

