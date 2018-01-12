National Track Championships: Jason Kenny set to compete in 2018 event

Jason Kenny was beaten by France's Gregory Bauge in the Revolution Series sprint final on Saturday

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny will continue his return to competitive cycling at the British National Track Championships this month.

The 29-year-old finished second on Saturday in his first track event since reversing a secret retirement decision after winning three golds at Rio 2016.

He will race in the team sprint at the event in Manchester from 26-28 January.

Olympic and world champion Katie Archibald will defend her points, scratch and individual pursuit titles.

The Scot, 23, will also compete in the keirin, in which she won silver last year, and the individual sprint.

Elinor Barker, who won team pursuit gold alongside Archibald at the Rio Olympics, is set to ride the scratch and points races.

"I know everybody says it, but that's because it's true - there really is so much strength in depth and it's really tough racing," said three-time world champion Barker.

"I've actually won more world titles that I have national titles in my career, which I think just shows how tough the competition at national level is."

London 2012 team pursuit champion Dani Rowe is registered to compete in the endurance events, while Rio 2016 individual sprint bronze medallist Katy Marchant will return after missing last year's championships through injury.

Britain's joint most-successful Olympian Kenny will race alongside double Olympic champion Philip Hindes at the National Cycling Centre, but Callum Skinner, who also won team sprint gold at Rio, is set to ride the kilo, as will two-time Olympic team pursuit champion Steven Burke.

Four-time Paralympic and 12-time world champion Jody Cundy leads the para-cycling line-up and will be joined by Rio 2016 gold medallists Sophie Thornhill, Lora Fachie, Louis Rolfe and Jon-Allan Butterworth.