Track Cycling World Cup: Charlie Tanfield wins second gold

The KGF team pursuit quartet looked strong in qualifying and the finals

Charlie Tanfield won his second gold medal at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Minsk as the Team KGF quartet won team pursuit gold.

The 21-year-old British amateur, who is not part of the British Cycling set-up, won the individual pursuit on Saturday.

He then combined with brother Harry, Dan Bigham and Jonathan Wale to beat Russian trade team Lokosphinx.

The quartet, who are British champions, won by over two seconds in a time of three minutes 56.015 seconds.

They defeated Switzerland in round one, having posted the fastest time in Friday's qualifying.