Jelle van Gorkom: Olympic BMX silver medallist out of coma

Jelle van Gorkom won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Dutch Olympic BMX silver medallist Jelle van Gorkom is out of a coma but faces a long recovery.

The 27-year-old is "making good progress, and is out of acute danger," the Royal Dutch Cycling Union (KNWU) said.

Van Gorkom suffered broken ribs, a facial fracture, a tear in the skull and damage to the liver, spleen and kidneys in January.

He was put in an induced coma after the training accident.

Van Gorkom won silver medals at the 2015 World Championships and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The KNWU said Van Gorkom was now conscious, reacting to stimuli, making contact and recognising people.

But he remains "fragile" and "it is obvious that he will need a long rehabilitation with no guarantees that he will make a full recovery".