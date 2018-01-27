National Track Cycling Championships: Katie Archibald wins another gold on day two

From the section

Katie Archibald won team pursuit gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Olympic champion Katie Archibald won her third medal of the National Track Championships in Manchester with gold in the scratch race on day two.

The 23-year-old - a team pursuit gold medallist at Rio 2016 - had already won the individual pursuit gold and sprint bronze on day one.

The Scottish rider then saw her brother John win the men's points race.

There were also golds for Jess Crampton (keirin), Jack Carlin (men's sprint) and Joe Truman (1km time trial).

Paralympic champions Lora Fachie and Louis Rolfe won golds in the BVI tandem pursuit and mixed pursuit respectively.

Sunday is the final day of the Championships.