Laura Kenny to return at Track Cycling World Championships after birth of son

Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny will make her competitive return at the Track Cycling World Championships, six months after giving birth.

The 25-year-old, who has not competed since 2016, will be joined by husband and six-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny in the British team.

Charlie Tanfield, who won two World Cup golds in January, and fellow amateur Dan Bigham, who won one, are also in.

The Championships start on 28 February in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

The Kennys' first child, Albert, was born in August 2017 and a month later 29-year-old Jason revealed he had reversed a decision to retire.

