Geraint Thomas: Team Sky cyclist to start at 2018 Tour of the Algarve

Geraint Thomas won two Olympic gold medals on the track before switching to road racing

Team Sky's Geraint Thomas will start his 2018 season at the Tour of the Algarve, a race he won in 2015 and 2016.

The Welshman did not take part last year as he prepared for the Giro d'Italia.

But he is part of a strong Team Sky line-up in Portugal this time, joined by fellow Welshman Owain Doull and Michal Kwiatkowski.

The five-day stage race starts on Wednesday, 14 February.

This could be a significant season for Thomas, whose Team Sky contract expires at the end of 2018.

The 31-year-old has been a target for several other teams and has said he will listen to offers.

While Thomas will be in Portugal, Team Sky will also have a team led by Chris Froome at the Ruta del Sol in Spain, despite the Tour de France champion being under investigation for the use of his asthma medication last year.

The result of the investigation could affect Thomas' Grand Tour plans this season as he is usually deployed as Froome's most senior support rider.

Froome has announced he will race in the Giro d'Italia as he attempts to win a third Grand Tour in a row.

The 32-year-old won his fourth Tour de France title last July and his first Vuelta a Espana in September.

Should the investigation result in a suspension which rules Froome out of those races, it could pave the way for Thomas to play a leading role.

The Cardiff-born rider led Team Sky in a Grand Tour for the first time at last year's Giro but his race was ended prematurely by a crash.

Team Sky at the Tour of the Algarve: Owain Doull, Kenny Elissonde, Michal Golas, Vasil Kiryienka, Michal Kwiatkowski, Geraint Thomas, Lukasz Wisniowski.