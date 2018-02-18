Chris Froome finishes 10th in Ruta del Sol

Froome is building up to the Giro d’Italia in May, where he could record a hat-trick of Grand Tour victories

British rider Chris Froome has finished 10th in his first race since his adverse drugs test was made public.

The four-time Tour de France winner was never in contention on the final day of the Ruta del Sol - having started in 14th - and finished one minute and 57 seconds adrift of winner Tim Wellens.

The Belgian posted a time of 17 hours 41 minutes and 50 seconds in Spain.

Froome was 11th in the final stage - a time trial - which was won by Team Sky colleague David de la Cruz.

Double Olympic bronze medallist Froome has to explain to cycling's world governing body, the UCI, how he returned double the allowed level of legal asthma drug Salbutamol in his urine during his Vuelta a Espana victory in September.

Stage five result

1. David De La Cruz (Spa/Sky) 17mins 11secs

2. Andrey Amador (Cro/Movistar) +6secs

3. Stef Clement (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo) same

4. Alexis Gougeard (Fra/ AG2R La Mondiale) +7secs

5. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +9secs

6. Wout Poels (Ned/Sky) +11secs

7. Dylan van Baarle (Ned/Sky) same

8. Tim Wellens (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) +14secs

9. Jan Tratnik (Slo/CCC Sprandi Polkowice) +24secs

10. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa/Astana) +24secs

General classification

1. Tim Wellens (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) 17hrs 41mins 50secs

2. Wout Poels (Ned/Sky) +8secs

3. Marc Soler (Spa/Movistar) +27secs

4. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) +30secs

5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa/Astana) same

6. Mikel Landa (Spa/Movistar) +42secs

7. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/LottoNL-Jumbo) +79secs

8. Simon Clarke (Aus EF Education First-Drapac) +101secs

9. Andrey Amador (Crc/ Movistar Team) +111secs

10. Chris Froome (Gb/Sky) +117secs