Track Cycling World Championships: Great Britain win team pursuit gold and silver

UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2018 Venue: Omnisport Apeldoorn, Netherlands Dates: 28 February to 4 March Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button, connected TV and online

Laura Kenny helped Great Britain win silver in the women's team pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships in her first major event since giving birth six months ago.

The team of Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson lost out to the United States.

Earlier on Thursday, Ed Clancy, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Hayter and Kian Emadi won gold in the men's team pursuit.

The quartet beat Denmark to secure Britain's first title in Apeldoorn.

'The next Wiggins - he is that good'

Three-time Olympic champion Clancy, 32, was in the team that won Britain's previous men's team pursuit world title in 2012.

He was competing alongside Emadi, 25, Hayter, 19, and 21-year-old amateur Tanfield, who has deferred his university degree to race in the Netherlands.

Clancy told BBC Sport victory was "a really special moment".

He added: "We didn't win a single Worlds between London and Rio so we really pushed hard for this, every single one of us.

"Kian has been making massive leaps forward and is a really exciting talent, Charlie is just a massive engine, a massive talent who has come from completely outside the system.

"Ethan I think is the next [Sir Bradley] Wiggins to be honest. He really is that good. He is good on road and track - he's probably the strongest man on our team today and he is 19 years old."

They won in a time of three minutes 53.389 seconds, beating Denmark by 1.843 seconds with Italy taking bronze.

On Wednesday, Jason Kenny, Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens won Britain's first medal of the week - silver in the men's team sprint.

Carlin finished fifth in Thursday's keirin, won by Colombia's Fabian Hernando Puertas Zapata, while Chris Latham finished 12th in the men's scratch 15km race, won by Belarus' Yauheni Karaliok.