Track Cycling World Championships: Great Britain's Mark Stewart wins bronze in men's points race

UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2018 Venue: Omnisport Apeldoorn, Netherlands Dates: 28 February to 4 March Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button, connected TV and online

Mark Stewart won bronze in the men's points race as Great Britain added to their Track Cycling World Championships medal haul on day three in Apeldoorn.

Also on Friday, British amateur Charlie Tanfield lost out to Russian Alexander Evtushenko in the men's individual pursuit bronze medal race.

Team pursuit Olympic champion Elinor Barker was sixth in the women's omnium.

On Thursday, Tanfield helped win men's team pursuit gold - Britain's only world title so far this week.

Mark Stewart (right) won his first World Championships medal, alongside Jan Willem van Schip (left) and Cameron Meyer

Stewart, 22, edged out Hong Kong's King Lok Cheung to win his first World Championships medal by just a single point.

Australian Cameron Meyer comfortably defended his title, with Dutchman Jan Willem van Schip taking silver.

In the women's sprint, Germany's Kristina Vogel, 27, won her 11th world title - equalling a record set by Australia's Anna Meares, 34 and now retired.

Four of Vogel's golds have come in the sprint, four in the team sprint and three in the keirin.